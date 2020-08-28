Landry Shamet: Vote to End Season Wasn't Clippers Not Wanting to Play Basketball

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet provided insight Thursday into why the team voted against continuing the playoffs.

During an appearance on The Old Man & The Three podcast with New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick, Shamet said: "That vote wasn't us saying we don't want to play basketball; it was just simply a poll of what we thought was best to do."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers both voted against continuing the postseason, although it was considered more of a poll than an official vote, as Shamet referenced.

The NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were postponed as a protest against social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday the NBA's players officially voted to continue the playoffs.

