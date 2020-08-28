Adam Silver Supports NBA, WNBA Players' Strikes for Social Justice Reform

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

In a letter to NBA and WNBA employees, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed support for players in both leagues pushing for social reform.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted the letter Friday:

NBA players decided against taking the court for scheduled playoff games Wednesday and Thursday, while WNBA players sat out the six games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to shine a light on the fight against social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality.

The catalyst for the recent protests was the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the NBA players voted in favor of continuing the playoffs, which was far from a sure thing initially.

Wojnarowski previously reported that both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted against continuing the playoffs in an unofficial poll, although they eventually reversed course.

Continuing without either team would have been difficult since they are both one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs and are favored to meet in the Western Conference Finals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality were hot-button issues before the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, and discussions were had among the players about potentially not participating in the restart.

The players ultimately decided to play, however, and the NBA took steps to allow the players to stand up for social issues while in Orlando.

In addition to supporting the players' decision to kneel during the national anthem, the NBA has permitted players to wear pre-approved social justice phrases on the back of their jerseys.

Silver acknowledged in his letter to NBA and WNBA employees that he wants the league to continue to make strides in terms of enacting change, and he suggested that he is open to collaborating with the players in order to make it happen.