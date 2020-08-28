Report: Around 100 NBA Employees Strike in Support of Players for Social Justice

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2020

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Around 100 employees at the NBA league office in New York City reportedly went on strike Friday to support efforts by NBA and WNBA players to promote racial justice.

ESPN's Malika Andrews provided details about the strike:

                 

