Report: Around 100 NBA Employees Strike in Support of Players for Social Justice

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Around 100 employees at the NBA league office in New York City reportedly went on strike Friday to support efforts by NBA and WNBA players to promote racial justice.

ESPN's Malika Andrews provided details about the strike:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.