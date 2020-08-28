Report: Around 100 NBA Employees Strike in Support of Players for Social Justice

Report: Around 100 NBA Employees Strike in Support of Players for Social JusticeAugust 28, 2020
Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Around 100 employees at the NBA league office in New York City reportedly went on strike Friday to support efforts by NBA and WNBA players to promote racial justice.
ESPN's Malika Andrews provided details about the strike:
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Employees sent a letter to Adam Silver and Mark Tatum saying, in part: “We believe the NBA, its leadership, and the Board of Governors unequivocally have the leverage to do more to directly address and combat police brutality and systemic racism in this country.” https://t.co/dgFLiuqdZY
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
