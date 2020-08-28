Ravens Cancel Practice for Team Unifying Session on Social Justice Reform

Ravens Cancel Practice for Team Unifying Session on Social Justice ReformAugust 28, 2020
Nick Wass/Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens announced they've canceled Friday's practice so they can "perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform."
Their decision comes after a statement Thursday detailing a six-point plan of action after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.