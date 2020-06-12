Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Social Unrest: We Need to Unite, Learn from Each Other

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens posted a video on Twitter on Friday giving a glimpse into some of the discussion the team is having surrounding systemic racism, police brutality and the protests taking place around the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police in late May.

In a video call roundtable that took place beginning June 1, featuring high-ranking organizational voices like owner Steve Bisciotti, advisor Ozzie Newsome, head coach John Harbaugh, assistant coaches and a number of key players from the roster, the team spoke openly about their thoughts over the past few weeks.

The NFL's reigning MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson, was among those seen speaking up in the nearly 10-minute video, offering his take on where the country goes from here.

"I feel like we all need to come together and learn from one another because I feel the world would be more peaceful," Jackson said. "You never know what you can learn from one another."

As a team, the Ravens have committed their support to the Black Lives Matter movement while Bisciotti pledged $1 million to social justice reform in the Baltimore area through his family's foundation.

The owner also re-affirmed his commitment to his players and urged them to continue to speak out.