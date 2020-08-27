Brodie Lee and the Real Winners and Losers of AEW Dynamite

0 of 7

Photo courtesy of AEW

At the risk of angering the hordes of AEW fans out there, let's speak honestly for a moment—Thursday's episode of Dynamite was among the most disjointed episodes in recent memory. It lacked the flow that usually makes AEW such a pleasure to watch, one thing leading to the next in seemingly organic fashion, all of it combining into the Voltron of wrestling shows, stronger than the sum of its parts.

The show was so poorly constructed that they were left with less than eight minutes for the main event between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, much of that spent in a commercial break. Of course, AEW being AEW, Orange Cassidy saved the day in the final moments with a Flash-like sprint across the stage to attack Chris Jericho at the announce table.

And, just like that, all was forgiven. A strong finish cures a lot of ills, especially in serialized content like pro wrestling where the entire idea is to keep them hooked for another episode.

Despite the strong finish, however, this was a night with more losers than winners. But it wasn't lacking all redeeming value. Let's take a look at what worked and what missed the mark with our patented "Real Winners and Losers" format.