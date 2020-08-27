Doc Rivers Says Clippers 'Really Looking Forward To' Resuming NBA Playoffs

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The NBA postseason is still postponed, but there will be basketball again soon. Players have agreed to resume the postseason, and some form of new action toward ending systemic racism and creating social justice will likely occur.

While the games themselves may not feel as important as the work the NBA is doing off the court, that doesn't mean players aren't ready to get back to the game they love. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers acknowledged his team is "looking forward" to resuming its first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

"They are really looking forward to it," Rivers told Fox Prime Ticket on Thursday. "Yesterday, was a very difficult day though. Like their emotions were all over the place. They thought it was over. It was just a really tough day for all of them."

