Manchester United's Harry Maguire Talks Arrest in Greece: 'Scared for My Life'

Oli Scarff/Associated Press

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire opened up about his arrest in Greece, noting his fear when he thought he was being kidnapped:

"They hit me a lot on the legs. [The pain] wasn't on my mind. I was in that much of a panic," Maguire said, via BBC Sport. "Fear. Scared for my life."

As the 27-year-old described it, he was in Mykonos, Greece, with friends when he thought some men had harmed his sister, Daisy. They were on their way to the hospital when they were pulled over by plain clothes police officers.

Maguire said he didn't know they were officers and thought he was being kidnapped, which caused him to fight back.

When he got to the police station, however, he allegedly told an officer: "Please, let me go, I am very rich, I can pay, I am the leader of Manchester United," per Adam Crafton of The Athletic.

He was eventually found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery, resulting in a 21-month suspended sentence. His legal team intends to appeal the verdict.

Despite the conviction, Maguire maintains his innocence and refuses to apologize for his actions.

"I don't feel I owe an apology to anybody," he told BBC. "An apology is something when you have done something wrong."

Maguire just completed his first season with Manchester United after coming over from Leicester City. The English national was named the team's captain in January.

The club offered its full support for the defender even after the conviction, per Mark Ogden of ESPN.