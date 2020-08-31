Wild College Football Playoff Scenarios That Could Actually Happen

2 of 6

This is a scenario that I've previously written about as being feasible in a normal season, so it could absolutely happen with both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 out of the conversation.

It could only realistically work in the SEC, though.

The Big 12's true round-robin schedule puts its best-case scenario for three CFP candidates at a three-way 9-1 tie for first place. However, that means after the Big 12 Championship Game there's a team with two losses and no league title. Maybe the 9-1 team that gets left out of the Big 12 title game on a tiebreaker still has a good argument, but there's just no chance of that two-loss team getting in.

In the ACC, the only way I could possibly see it happening is if North Carolina—which does not play Clemson and has a home game against Notre Dame—goes 11-0 during the regular season, Notre Dame goes 10-1, Clemson goes 10-1 with a dramatic, heart-breaking loss at Notre Dame, and then the Fighting Irish beat the Tar Heels in the conference championship. Even then, however, they would need chaos in one of the other leagues, because there just aren't enough quality wins to be had in the ACC, where Clemson, Notre Dame and UNC are the only preseason AP Top 25 teams.

In the SEC, though, it's plenty feasible, even with the addition of two more interdivision games than usual.

Here are a couple of scenarios where it could work:

—Georgia beats Alabama during the regular season and finishes 9-1 but fails to win the SEC East because of a neutral-site loss to undefeated Florida. Alabama wins all of its other games, including the SEC Championship against Florida. Both Alabama and Florida would be near-locks, and Georgia would have one heck of an argument for inclusion.

—Alabama beats Georgia but loses at LSU. Each of those three teams wins each of its other games, resulting in 10-0 LSU vs. 9-1 Georgia for SEC title. Georgia wins, which makes the Bulldogs a one-loss SEC champion, makes the Tigers a one-loss runner-up with wins over Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M, and leaves the Crimson Tide at 9-1 with quality victories against Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M. Hard to leave any of those resumes out.

There are several other similar situations where some three-team combination of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU—each of which is in the preseason AP Top Eight—ends the year in great shape. Factor in the possibility of Auburn (AP No. 11) or Texas A&M (No. 13) getting into the mix and there are that many more paths for three SEC teams in the playoff.