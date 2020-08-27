LeBron James After NBA Player Strike: 'Change Doesn't Happen with Just Talk'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tweeted "change doesn't happen with just talk" after players decided to resume the 2020 NBA playoffs, one day after striking in protest of police violence and discrimination against Black people.

The Milwaukee Bucks spearheaded the walkout, which spread across the WNBA, MLS, MLB and tennis on Wednesday and Thursday. Players held a meeting Thursday morning in which they decided to resume the season after hours of spirited talks Wednesday night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

