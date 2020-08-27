Colts, Jets, Packers, More NFL Teams Cancel Practice After Jacob Blake Shooting

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday they canceled practice in order to "work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities." The New York Jets, Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers are among the teams that also canceled practice Thursday.

The decision to cancel practice came a day after multiple NBA and MLB games were postponed in protest following the shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week.

Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father.

Game 5 of the Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers first-round playoff series were postponed Wednesday, as were MLB's Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants matchups. MLS also postponed five of its six matches Wednesday.

The fact that multiple NFL teams have chosen not to practice Thursday is no small gesture since the first game of the NFL regular season takes place Sept. 10, just two weeks from now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of all preseason games, so practice is the most significant form of preparation teams will have for the season.

It isn't yet known if some players or entire teams will opt to protest during the season, resulting in the potential postponement of games, but when asked about it Wednesday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, "Anything's possible."

The NBA playoffs are potentially in jeopardy, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers both voted to boycott the remainder of the season out of protest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania also noted that "most" other NBA teams voted to continue playing, but doing so without the Lakers and Clippers would be difficult unless the NBA forces them to forfeit their series if they don't want to play.

The NFL still has two weeks before games are played, but given the situation that is unfolding in the NBA, it will be worth monitoring whether the 2020 schedule may be impacted.