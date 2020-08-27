Cavaliers, Browns, Indians Form Alliance to Address Social Injustice in Ohio

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians are partnering "to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities."

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman commented on the group's aims:

"We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society, and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland, and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."

Voting will be the initial focus. The three franchises plan to work with local community groups and civic leaders to improve voter education and outreach.

On Sunday, police reported to an alleged domestic disturbance in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Ben Crump, an attorney for the family of Jacob Blake, said Blake was at the scene to break up a physical altercation between two women.

A video shows Blake walking to the driver's side door of a gray SUV. Two officers walk behind him with their guns drawn. As Blake opens the door, one officer grabs his tank top, and multiple gunshots are heard.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Crump said Blake's three children were inside the car when he was shot.

The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down after his spinal cord was severed.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday the National Basketball Players Association's executive committee was discussing a potential strike during the playoffs.

"Multiple players stated publicly that kneeling during the anthem and everyone on campus wearing 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts in the bubble isn't sending a strong enough message about the seriousness of society's ills," Haynes wrote.

The NBA and WNBA postponed their games scheduled for Wednesday when it became clear the players would decline to play.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to strike, causing a domino effect for the entire sports landscape. Bucks guard George Hill provided a statement on behalf of his teammates:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a number of NBA players met Wednesday night on the Walt Disney World Resort campus to discuss whether they will continue with the 2019-20 season.