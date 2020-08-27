The Rock on Police Shooting Jacob Blake: 'There's No Progress Without Humanity'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Thursday commented on the shooting of Jacob Blake, saying "there's no progress without humanity."

Officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reported to an alleged domestic disturbance Sunday. Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake, said Blake had broken up a fight between two women.

A short video shows Blake walking to the driver side door of a gray SUV. Two officers follow behind him with their guns drawn. As he opens the door, one officer grabs the bottom of Blake's tank top, and multiple gunshots are heard.

According to Crump, Blake's three children were inside the car when he was shot.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ashley Luthern reported Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down after one of the bullets severed his spinal cord.

The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police sparked protests across the country earlier in the summer. The shooting of Blake has further deepened the pain of those seeking solutions to end systemic racism.

The Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the floor for their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The league subsequently postponed all three of its scheduled games when it became apparent more teams would follow Milwaukee's lead. The WNBA postponed three of its games for the same reason, and a handful of MLB games were postponed because players refused to play.