Kentucky Derby 2020 Horses: Full Lineup, Favorites and Sleepers in 146th Race

It may as well be Tiz the Law against the field for Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

After all, he is the horse who is already one-third of the way to the Triple Crown. He is the horse who became something of a household name when he won the Belmont Stakes in June. And he is the horse who will be chasing history at a Churchill Downs that will not have any fans.

This year's Kentucky Derby was pushed back from its typical May date to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still has a notable field.

Here is a look at the lineup.

Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

Storm the Court (50-1)

Major Fed (50-1)

King Guillermo (20-1)

Money Moves (30-1)

South Bend (50-1)

Mr. Big News (50-1)

Thousand Words (15-1)

Necker Island (50-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Winning Impression (50-1)

Ny Traffic (20-1)

Honor A. P. (5-1)

Tiz the Law (3-5)

Authentic (8-1)

The lineup and odds are via the Kentucky Derby's official website, as of Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The favorite is Tiz the Law, and for good reason.

After all, bettors will surely be familiar with him after he pulled away from the field in the final stretch and won the Belmont Stakes. It would be easy to call it a fluke if that was his only notable performance, but it is far from it.

Tiz the Law won four of his first five starts, including wins at the Grade 1 Florida Derby and Champagne at Belmont. He also has trainer Barclay Tagg, who completed the career Triple Crown at the Belmont, in his corner.

Elsewhere on the list of favorites is Honor A. P. and Authentic.

Honor A. P. won the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby and finished second in the Shared Belief Stakes and San Felipe Stakes. Authentic is trained by Bob Baffert and won the Grade I TVG.com Haskell Stakes in July, Grade II San Felipe Stakes in March and Grade III Sham Stakes in January.

Art Collector would have been on that list of favorites as well, but he will no longer race thanks to an injury.

Don't overlook King Guillermo and Ny Traffic as potential sleepers outside of the favorites.

King Guillermo impressed with a win at the Tampa Bay Derby and a second-place finish at the Arkansas Derby. The Kentucky Derby's website also pointed out, "An advantage for King Guillermo is his duration of time training at Churchill Downs this summer."

Ny Traffic tallied top-three finishes at the Haskell Stakes, Matt Winn Stakes, Louisiana Derby and Risen Star in 2020 and has displayed enough consistency to suggest he could contend on Saturday.