Phil Myers' OT Goal Lifts Flyers over Islanders in Game 2 to Even Series

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday 4-3 in overtime to even the series at 1-1 in spectacular fashion.

New York had been one of the most defensively sound teams remaining in the playoffs, and it took just 15 minutes for the Flyers to dismantle it. Three first-period goals from Philadelphia put the Islanders in a hole they never recovered from and will surely force changes by head coach Barry Trotz moving forward.

The scoring onslaught in the first period is only more incredible given the Islanders had allowed just four even-strength goals in five games against the Washington Capitals during the first round—a total that was matched in Game 3.

After blanking the Flyers 4-0 in Game 1, it's New York's turn to adjust. It can start by fixing a defense that was the club's strength until Wednesday evening.

Notable Performers

Kevin Hayes, C, Philadelphia Flyers: 2 goals, 3 SOG, 19:02 TOI

Philippe Myers, D, Philadelphia Flyers: 1 goal (game-winner), 4 hits, 17:59 TOI

Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders: 1 goal, 6 SOG, 3 hits

Semyon Varlamov, G, New York Islanders: 3 goals allowed, 7 saves, 15:09 TOI

What's Next

Game 3 between the Islanders and Flyers is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.