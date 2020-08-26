Phil Myers' OT Goal Lifts Flyers over Islanders in Game 2 to Even Series

Phil Myers' OT Goal Lifts Flyers over Islanders in Game 2 to Even SeriesAugust 26, 2020
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday 4-3 in overtime to even the series at 1-1 in spectacular fashion.
New York had been one of the most defensively sound teams remaining in the playoffs, and it took just 15 minutes for the Flyers to dismantle it. Three first-period goals from Philadelphia put the Islanders in a hole they never recovered from and will surely force changes by head coach Barry Trotz moving forward.
The scoring onslaught in the first period is only more incredible given the Islanders had allowed just four even-strength goals in five games against the Washington Capitals during the first round—a total that was matched in Game 3.
After blanking the Flyers 4-0 in Game 1, it's New York's turn to adjust. It can start by fixing a defense that was the club's strength until Wednesday evening.
Notable Performers
Kevin Hayes, C, Philadelphia Flyers: 2 goals, 3 SOG, 19:02 TOI
Philippe Myers, D, Philadelphia Flyers: 1 goal (game-winner), 4 hits, 17:59 TOI
Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders: 1 goal, 6 SOG, 3 hits
Semyon Varlamov, G, New York Islanders: 3 goals allowed, 7 saves, 15:09 TOI
What's Next
Game 3 between the Islanders and Flyers is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.