LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, More NBA Players Praise Bucks' Strike

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Several NBA players took to social media Wednesday in support of the Milwaukee Bucks' reported decision to strike and not play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin (NSFW warning).

The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have also decided to boycott their respective Game 5s that were scheduled for Wednesday.

Protests have broken out in the city of Kenosha after a police officer shot at Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times on Sunday. Police tasered Blake upon responding to a domestic disturbance call, and at least one officer fired shots at Blake when he attempted to get into his car to check on his three children.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the Blake family, told CBS News that Blake was at the scene because he was attempting to deescalate a fight. Crump said Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and will likely not walk again.

The shooting of Blake is the latest in a series of acts of violence against Black people, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Several NBA players had been hesitant about resuming the 2019-20 season because they did not want to distract from the push for social justice that had been ongoing since Floyd's death in police custody in May.