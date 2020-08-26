Report: NBPA in Talks with Players About Possible Boycott of Playoff Games

Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz team members kneel during the national anthem before Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Erhmann/Associated Press

The National Basketball Players Association's executive committee is discussing the possibility of boycotting games in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

"An assembly, organized by players who are emotionally traumatized by the latest police-involved shooting of an African American that was captured on video, was held Tuesday night at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, sources said, and there were multiple conversations about what actions could be taken throughout the day."

Some players have reached out to the executive committee to say they aren't "in the right frame of mind to play basketball," Haynes reported.

          

