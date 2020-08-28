Keith Lee and 8 Former WWE NXT Stars Who Had Weak Main Roster Debuts

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Keith Lee officially became a member of the WWE Raw roster Monday night, but his arrival was met with mixed reviews from fans.

The Limitless One going face-to-face with Randy Orton was a spectacular sight, but the circumstances surrounding the segment and their subsequent match weren't ideal.

The former NXT champion's altered entrance theme, questionable attire and underwhelming match against The Viper were all factors in his debut falling flat.

The former dual titleholder is far from the only upstart from the gold-and-black brand to have had a less-than-stellar start on the main roster, though.

It's been a recurring trend for years, where WWE will put its own spin on NXT talent for no real reason. It results in their debut failing to live up to the lofty hype and sometimes setting the tone for the remainder of their run on Raw or SmackDown.

That hasn't happened to every promising prospect: Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura are two examples of ex-NXT champions who had hot arrivals and went on to become notable names on the grand stage of WWE, but their success stories aren't the norm.

A lackluster debut isn't the end of the world for certain stars and it likely won't do much damage to Lee in the long run, but after what happened with him on Monday night, he joins the following group of Superstars whose weak debuts weren't what they should have been.