Report: Lionel Messi's Possible Manchester City Contract Could Have MLS Clause

Manchester City are reportedly weighing a hybrid contract offer to Barcelona's Lionel Messi that would include three years at the Etihad Stadium followed by a move to MLS' New York City FC.

ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens reported Wednesday that City have emerged as the favourites to sign Messi, though details remain unclear as the superstar forward attempts to secure a free transfer based on disputed contract language about what stipulates the end of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester City own NYCFC, and the move to the United States at the end of the contract, which would likely also mark the final years of the Argentinian superstar's career, would be part of his role as an ambassador for the City Football Group, per ESPN.

Along with the Sky Blues, the 33-year-old six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Realistically, there are only a select number of clubs that could afford the lucrative long-term contract Messi will command, and the amount of teams would be further reduced if Barcelona are successful in arguing the free transfer clause doesn't apply and demand a sky-high transfer fee.

Barca also aren't giving up hope that Messi might change his mind about an offseason move, as sporting director Ramon Planes discussed earlier Wednesday, per ESPN.

"As we have said many times, we're still thinking of Messi as a Barca player," Planes said. "Barca have rebuilt themselves many times throughout history and have always bounced back stronger. Our idea is to rebuild around the best player in the world."

The multifaceted offer from Manchester City could be the best of both worlds for Messi. He could spend a few more years at the highest level of European football trying to bring a UEFA Champions League title to City before spending the twilight of his career helping grow the sport in the U.S.

Of course, there would likely be an additional clause that would allow him to remain with the Citizens if he's still among the world's best forwards in three years' time, and the club believes he could still be a major asset in pursuit of trophies at the Etihad since the club owns both sides.

There will probably be several more twists and turns in the story before Messi's future is finalized before the transfer window closes.