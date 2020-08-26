Kobe Bryant Signed Floor from Final Lakers Game Could Sell for $500K at Auction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

An autographed section of Staples Center floor used during Kobe Bryant's final NBA game is expected to sell for at least $500,000 in a Heritage Auctions sale.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday online bidding begins Sept. 4 followed by a live auction Sept. 26 to finalize the sale price.

Bryant signed the section of floor—which includes his former No. 8, one of two numbers he wore during his legendary Lakers tenure—before leaving an NBA court for the final time.

The five-time NBA champion famously scored 60 points in his last game, a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

In January, Bryant and eight other people, including his daughter Gianna Bryant, died in a January helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The seller of the floor section announced they'll donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, named in memory of Kobe and Gianna.

Players around the sports world celebrated Kobe Bryant Day on Monday, including the Lakers, who scored a dominant 135-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in their first-round playoff series.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At one point, L.A. led the game 24-8, leading LeBron James to say afterward, "He's here in the building."