Lucas Giolito Throws 1st Career No-Hitter vs. Pirates

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito completed the first no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season, allowing just one baserunner in a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It's the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Philip Humber's perfect game in Seattle in 2012 and the 19th in franchise history.

Giolito's final line on the night: no runs, no hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts—the most ever recorded in a White Sox no-hitter and tied for Giolito's career high.

He needed just 101 pitches.

"Oh my God, I can't feel anything," Giolito said as he was handed a well-earned bottle of water after getting mobbed during an on-field celebration.

The starter said he shook off catcher James McCann only once during the whole game but wouldn't allow himself to think ahead to the possibility of notching the no-hitter until after the seventh inning. That's when it all kicked in. Rather than stay silent and focused, he grabbed McCann, went over his pitches and made sure the two were on the same page.

"Just staying with the same mental routine for every single pitch," Giolito said of his focus. "This pitch here, full focus, full execution straight through the target. I screwed up that last one, but [Adam Engel] bailed me out big-time."

Out No. 27 had an 85 percent hit probability, per Statcast, and instead went scorching into the outstretched glove of Engel in right field.

The 26-year-old used just three pitches all evening: a four-seam fastball he threw 47 times, a changeup he went to 38 times and a slider he used 16 times.

For Giolito, it's the high point of a career that began when he was drafted No. 16 overall in 2012. He suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery only weeks later, struggled through a 2018 season in which he led the league in walks (90) and earned runs (118) and bounced back to become an All-Star in 2019.

For Chicago, it's a coming-out party after years of rebuilding. The club acquired Giolito along with Dane Dunning and Reynaldo Lopez for Adam Eaton in a 2016 deal with the Washington Nationals that continues to pay dividends for both teams. The Sox worked with Giolito throughout his struggles and now get to reap the rewards of having a bona fide ace.

Chicago is now 18-12 on the year (8-2 in its last ten games) and 1.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central.

With Giolito powering the way, it might not be long before the rest of baseball is looking up in the standings at the White Sox.