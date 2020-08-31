Kentucky Derby 2020 Contenders: Lineup and Pedigree for All Entries in the Field

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Nothing is the same at this year's Kentucky Derby.

For one, it is being run in September instead of its traditional May date after it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What's more, there will be no fans at the legendary Churchill Downs for Saturday's race.

Even the Triple Crown contender already has one of the three victories under his belt. The Kentucky Derby is typically the first of the three legs, but it was June's Belmont Stakes this year. Tiz the Law took home the title and will look to move one step closer to horse racing royalty with a win Saturday.

Here is a look at the field and pedigree he will compete against:

Tiz the Law (pedigree Constitution and Tizfiz )

Authentic (pedigree Bodemeister and Flawless)

Art Collector (pedigree Bernardini and Distorted Legacy)

Honor A.P. (pedigree Honor Code and Hollywood Story)

Ny Traffic (pedigree Cross Traffic and Mamie Reilly)

King Guillermo (pedigree Uncle Mo and Slow Sand)

Thousand Words (pedigree Dansili and Verbose)

Max Player (pedigree Honor Code and Fools in Love)

Enforceable (pedigree Tapit and Justwhistledixie )

Major Fed (pedigree Ghostzapper and Bobby's Babe)

Storm the Court (pedigree Court Vision and My Tejana Storm)

Attachment Rate (pedigree Hard Spun and Aristra )

Sole Volante (pedigree Karakontie and Light Blow)

Finnick the Fierce (pedigree Dialed In and Southern Classic)

Winning Impression (pedigree Paynter and Unbridled Sonya)

Necker Island (pedigree Hard Spun and Jenny's Rocket)

Money Moves (pedigree Citizen Advocate and Candy Ride)

The lineup is via the Kentucky Derby's official website, while pedigree information comes from Horse Racing Nation.

The biggest storyline for Saturday is whether Tiz the Law can keep the Triple Crown dream alive.

His profile on the official race website suggests his pedigree should help, noting, "With his stamina-oriented pedigree (two-time Breeders' Cup Classic winner Tiznow is his broodmare sire), Tiz the Law is bred to handle the distance of the Kentucky Derby."

Tiz the Law impressed even before June's Belmont Stakes with victories in four of his first five starts. Among those wins were head-turning performances at the Grade 1 Champagne at Belmont, Grade 3 Holy Bull at Gulfstream Park and Grade 1 Florida Derby.

Yet it was at the Belmont Stakes when trainer Barclay Tagg, who helped direct Funny Cide to wins at the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, completed the career Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law didn't look back after creating separation on the final curve on the outside and will look to do the same at the Kentucky Derby.