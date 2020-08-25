Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Charged with Felonies in Alleged Stabbing

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to an alleged stabbing in June, according to TMZ Sports.

CBS Los Angeles reported at the time Adam was in custody after allegedly attacking a neighbor with a knife. TMZ Sports reported he has since been charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury.

Ray Winsor told CBSLA in June he talked to Adam after he had failed to take out the trash for an elderly resident. The 28-year-old then allegedly threatened Winsor, which Winsor initially thought to be a joke.

"I turned, and he was on me," Winsor said of Abdul-Jabbar. "I thought he was punching me, but he actually had a knife. After the fourth punch, I felt a very sharp pain and noticed blood coming out of me, and then I had one to the top of my head, and I was trying to get back to my house and he was in front of me."

Winsor subsequently filed a civil lawsuit, claiming he suffered a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma that required a three-day hospital stay, per TMZ Sports.

Shawn Holley, an attorney for Abdul-Jabbar, provided a statement about the lawsuit to TMZ.

"Mr. Winsor has given several different and inconsistent stories about what happened that night to various television media outlets," he said. "What he has conveniently failed to mention in each of them is that he provoked the incident by physically attacking Adam first."

TMZ noted Adam faces a maximum of nine years and eight months in prison if he's found guilty on all charges.