Chargers' Mike Williams Reportedly Will Miss 2-4 Weeks with Shoulder Injury

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is reportedly going to miss between two and four weeks with a shoulder injury, which puts his status in question for the team's Sept. 13 season-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday.

A source previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Williams is dealing with a sprained AC joint, and the source would be "shocked" if he wasn't available for Week 1.

The 25-year-old Clemson product missed the first six games of his career with a back injury after the Bolts selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's played 41 of a possible 42 regular-season games since that point.

He caught 10 touchdowns in 16 games during the 2018 season. He posted career-high totals in catches (49) and receiving yards (1,001) last year and led all qualified receivers in yards per catch (20.4).

Williams compiled those numbers despite a knee injury suffered in Week 1 that lingered all year.

"I'm a football player. I feel like I'm tough," he told Daniel Popper of The Athletic in December. "Getting hit hard, I get up. Making crazy catches and landing hard, I get up. And those times, if I'm down there, you know it's something for real."

Williams is once again expected to serve as the Chargers' No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen when healthy this season. Rookies Joe Reed and K.J. Hill lead the group of wideouts who will compete to fill the void should he miss the start of the campaign.

After the Bengals game, L.A. will close out the first month of the season with home games against the Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 20) and Carolina Panthers (Sept. 27).