WWE to Ban Fan Who Displayed Ku Klux Klan Imagery During Raw Broadcast

Richard Drew/Associated Press

WWE said Tuesday that it is attempting to ban the fan responsible for displaying Ku Klux Klan imagery during the main event segment of Monday's episode of Raw.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE released the following statement on the matter: "This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE's values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream."

WWE debuted its ThunderDome setup at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on last week's edition of SmackDown and also used it for SummerSlam and Raw.

The most notable feature of the WWE ThunderDome is rows of LED screens featuring fans watching the show from home in an effort to make it feel like there are fans in the crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While fans are vetted and approved to appear on the screen ahead of time, several inappropriate images have popped up in the ThunderDome thus far.

In addition to the person in KKK garb, Emma Nolan of Newsweek reported that a photo of Chris Benoit and what appeared to be a beheading were shown at various points.

The KKK visual was prominently displayed late in Monday's show during the tag team match pitting Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins and Murphy.

It could also be seen in one of the first few rows when Retribution attacked Rey and Dominik to close out the episode.

While WWE's attempt to liven up its shows with the ThunderDome has been praised in many regards, there is undoubtedly still plenty of fine-tuning to be done in order to filter out offensive imagery.