Yankees Trade Rumors: Taijuan Walker Targeted by NY Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reportedly "checked in" with the Seattle Mariners about starting pitcher Taijuan Walker ahead of Monday's 2020 MLB trade deadline.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported the news Tuesday and noted the club's general managers, the Yanks' Brian Cashman and M's Jerry Dipoto, have made eight trades since late 2015, showcasing a working relationship that could come in handy as New York attempts to bolster its rotation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.