Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Having Mask-Free Birthday Party

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jamaica's health ministry (h/t Reuters).

The news of Bolt's positive test came after he celebrated his 34th birthday last week with a party at which masks weren't worn. Bolt posted a video on his Twitter account Monday, saying he was awaiting his test results.

Bolt said that while he hasn't experienced any coronavirus-related symptoms thus far, he is quarantining to prevent further spread.

On Friday, his birthday, Bolt tweeted a photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, with the caption, "Best birthday ever."

Bolt said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which was the day after his birthday party.

Known as the fastest man in the world due to his record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash, Bolt represented Jamaica at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Bolt won eight gold medals during his Olympic career, taking gold in the 100-meter dash three times, the 200-meter dash three times and the 4x100-meter relay twice.

After essentially dominating the sport for nearly a decade, Bolt retired as arguably the greatest sprinter of all time in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Following his retirement from track and field, Bolt briefly pursued a soccer career and spent a couple of months playing for the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League in 2018.

Bolt remains a brand ambassador for sportswear brand Puma in retirement.