Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Having Mask-Free Birthday Party

Former Olympic and world sprint champ[ion Usain Bolt stands on the track after presenting medals to the women's 200m winners at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jamaica's health ministry (h/t Reuters).

The news of Bolt's positive test came after he celebrated his 34th birthday last week with a party at which masks weren't worn. Bolt posted a video on his Twitter account Monday, saying he was awaiting his test results.

Bolt said that while he hasn't experienced any coronavirus-related symptoms thus far, he is quarantining to prevent further spread.

On Friday, his birthday, Bolt tweeted a photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, with the caption, "Best birthday ever."

Bolt said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which was the day after his birthday party.

Known as the fastest man in the world due to his record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash, Bolt represented Jamaica at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Bolt won eight gold medals during his Olympic career, taking gold in the 100-meter dash three times, the 200-meter dash three times and the 4x100-meter relay twice.

After essentially dominating the sport for nearly a decade, Bolt retired as arguably the greatest sprinter of all time in 2017.

Following his retirement from track and field, Bolt briefly pursued a soccer career and spent a couple of months playing for the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League in 2018.

Bolt remains a brand ambassador for sportswear brand Puma in retirement.