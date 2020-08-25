Knicks Rumors: Isaac Okoro Has Support Within NYK Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro is reportedly one of the prospects under strong consideration for the New York Knicks with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Oct. 16.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Monday there's "support among Knicks brass" for Okoro, and Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl confirmed the team's front office reached out to discuss him.

"They've done their homework on him," Pearl told Berman. "I didn't get a read on it, but they've done their due diligence."

