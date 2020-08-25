LeBron James 'Honored' to Play on Mamba Day and Remember Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Kim Klement/Associated Press

LeBron James was dominant while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 135-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, and he was "honored" to do so while playing for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Aug. 24 (8/24).

"Extremely blessed and honored to be able to play on 8/24 and continue to remember Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant and all the fallen people that was a part of that tragic incident," he said during a postgame interview on TNT.

After the game, which saw the Lakers leading 24-8 at one point, James said it felt as though Bryant was "in the building" with the team:

Bryant notably wore Nos. 8 and 24 during his playing career, and the Lakers honored him on Mamba Day by wearing Black Mamba City Edition jerseys.

Bryant, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

James gave an emotional speech to the Staples Center crowd before the Lakers' game on Jan. 31, which was their first contest after Bryant's death and also came against the Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles was impressive while honoring the Hall of Famer on Monday and never looked back after jumping out to a 15-0 lead. James led the way with 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field and four of five shots from three-point range in an efficient performance.

The Purple and Gold are now up 3-1 in the series and will look to close Portland out in Wednesday's Game 5.