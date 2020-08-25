Keith Lee's Messy Debut, Aleister Black's Heel Turn and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Following up a well-received SummerSlam 2020, WWE Raw needed to get people talking and build toward Payback on Sunday. But the August 24 edition delivered on only some of the promises made.

Monday's show came off awkward from the start, relying on the hottest angle on the red brand to carry the load. Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre repeatedly and sent him to hospital, which led to Keith Lee stepping up to The Viper.

The Limitless One certainly wanted to make an impact in his first night. However, a few awkward booking and presentation decisions may lead to him losing momentum faster than he should.

Retribution also continued to attack WWE Superstars. Their latest victims were Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, the focused attack only seemed to further emphasize that no one has any clue what the group is truly after, especially since they skipped SummerSlam entirely.

After a month of buildup, Nia Jax returned from suspension and decided to work with Shayna Baszler rather than fight her. This decision came out of nowhere and may be a last-minute choice by WWE to build a new women's tag team.

Aleister Black made an impact in his return to the ring. With one eye covered, he came out and spoke loudly with his actions, taking out Kevin Owens with a spinning back elbow and Black Mass.

Monday's Raw did not deliver on much of the promise from the buildup, but it did leave a few lasting impressions.