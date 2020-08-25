Projecting the 7 WWE Stars Who Will Benefit Most from Raw Underground

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Raw Underground is unlike anything WWE has done before. Instead of the usual matches with rules in a standard ring, this concept is all about quick, bare-knuckle fights in the back of the company's warehouse.

The idea was met with skepticism after its debut on Aug. 3, but many people have grown to enjoy these segments every Monday because they are a change of pace from the rest of the show.

The first couple of weeks featured a number of unknown stars getting their first few minutes of screen time on Raw, but recent episodes have focused more on established stars.

A handful of names stand out as having the best chance of using this gimmick to improve their careers moving forward. Let's look at who will benefit most from Raw Underground during the rest of 2020.