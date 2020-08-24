Damian Lillard Drops 'Kobe' Preview Featuring Snoop Dogg from NBA2K21 Soundtrack

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Damian Lillard joined Kobe Bryant as an NBA 2K21 cover athlete for this year's edition of the game, and he honored the Los Angeles Lakers legend with a song on the soundtrack.

Lillard, who goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A. in his music career, revealed he joined Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano for a track called "Kobe" that will be featured on the game and released Sept. 4:

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Lillard talked about being on the cover of NBA 2K21 when he joined Portland Trail Blazers teammate Carmelo Anthony on the latter's What's In Your Glass show on his YouTube channel on Aug. 10.

"The coolest part was them letting me have the playlist for the game," Lillard said. "I did a few tracks for them, there's one that I can't even mention yet that's gonna be hard."

Lillard's Trail Blazers will face Bryant's former team Monday in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported the Lakers will wear Black Mamba City Edition jerseys for the contest in honor of Bryant.