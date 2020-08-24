Usain Bolt Self-Quarantining, Waiting for COVID-19 Results After Birthday Party

Emrah Gurel/Associated Press

Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt says he has entered self-quarantine while awaiting COVID-19 test results in response to rumors he'd contracted the coronavirus.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work," Bolt said in an Instagram post, acknowledging the rumors that have circulated on social media. "I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends. And also, I'm having no symptoms, so I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol."

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist held a large party Saturday with a number of fellow Jamaican celebrities to celebrate his 34th birthday. Videos from the event shared on Twitter and seen on TMZ.com showed a crowded event with little social distancing or masks.

The Independent's Tom Kershaw reported Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle were both in attendance.

Rob Dorsett of Sky News noted Sterling will be tested for the virus before he is able to join the English national team in its training "bubble" at the end of August.

Bolt retired from competition in 2017. He and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, welcomed their first child in May.

Jamaica has seen 1,529 total cases of COVID-19 with 16 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University.