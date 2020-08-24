'Kobe Bryant Boulevard' Created by City of Los Angeles to Honor Lakers Legend

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The city of Los Angeles is celebrating Mamba Day by renaming a street after Kobe Bryant.

Herb J. Wesson Jr, president of the Los Angeles City Council, announced Monday that Figueroa St. will be renamed Kobe Bryant Blvd. to honor the Lakers legend:

Bryant would have turned 42 years old on Sunday. Monday's date, Aug. 24, has been dubbed "Mamba Day" as tribute to the two numbers he wore during his 20-year career.

Per Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times, the Orange County supervisors have officially recognized the date as Kobe Bryant Day with the intent of "engaging in community building, helping young people in need, encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams, and living by Bryant's words: 'The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.'"

In addition to his own day in Orange County, the Lakers and Nike are dedicating an entire week to remembering Bryant and his legacy.

The Lakers will wear "Black Mamba City Edition" jerseys for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.