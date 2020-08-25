WWE Payback 2020 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam Results

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In one of the weirder scheduling decisions WWE has made in 2020, the Payback pay-per-view will happen exactly one week after SummerSlam.

We have seen breaks as short as two or three weeks between major events, but WWE has rarely staged big shows back-to-back like this.

Since management has decided shorter PPVs are the way to go, we haven't seen a card contain more than eight matches since WrestleMania 36, and even that only had nine contests on each of its two nights.

WWE quickly booked the first four bouts for Payback via Monday's Raw. Here is what has been set up so far:

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (United States Championship)

It's safe to assume WWE will add four more matches during SmackDown on Friday. Let's look at the most likely feuds that will be featured at Payback.