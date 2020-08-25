WWE Payback 2020 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam ResultsAugust 25, 2020
WWE Payback 2020 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam Results
- Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (United States Championship)
In one of the weirder scheduling decisions WWE has made in 2020, the Payback pay-per-view will happen exactly one week after SummerSlam.
We have seen breaks as short as two or three weeks between major events, but WWE has rarely staged big shows back-to-back like this.
Since management has decided shorter PPVs are the way to go, we haven't seen a card contain more than eight matches since WrestleMania 36, and even that only had nine contests on each of its two nights.
WWE quickly booked the first four bouts for Payback via Monday's Raw. Here is what has been set up so far:
It's safe to assume WWE will add four more matches during SmackDown on Friday. Let's look at the most likely feuds that will be featured at Payback.
Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles
On Friday's SmackDown, Jeff Hardy won the intercontinental title from AJ Styles to become a five-time champion.
Many questioned why a moment like this wasn't saved for SummerSlam, but WWE may have been setting up a feud that will last through Payback.
The Phenomenal One is going to want a rematch, and Hardy—never a man to shy away from a challenge—will accept.
This is the kind of matchup WWE can stick on any show to make it more exciting. These are two of the best high-flyers in the industry and are guaranteed to produce another fun encounter.
All it would take is one segment to set this up. Hardy could be giving a promo when Styles comes out and gives some excuse for why he lost. The Charismatic Enigma won't back down, and they agree to a match.
It's the simplest of booking decisions, but it's one that makes sense.
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party
Another title match took place last week when Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura put the SmackDown tag titles on the line against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.
When Lucha House Party failed to get the win, Kalisto appeared to be angry, which led to him getting into a shoving match with Dorado until Metalik stepped between them.
If WWE is planning on breaking up Lucha House Party, having them lose a second title match would be the perfect catalyst.
Cesaro and Nakamura don't have a ton of other challengers at the moment. With The New Day and The Usos both being out due to injuries, the blue brand's tag team division is suffering.
Losing Lucha House Party would hurt even more, but if Kalisto is the only one who turns heel, it still leaves Metalik and Dorado together for future title shots.
These two teams have produced some entertaining encounters, so one more match should be easy for them to put together.
The Miz vs. Big E
Big E is having his first singles push in over six years and has been killing it. He has won every match he has had and given some great promos.
A theme emerging recently is people telling him he needs to change his personality to be successful. The Miz was the latest to make this assertion on Talking Smack.
The New Day man did not agree, though, and they became embroiled in a heated argument. This is going to lead to them being booked in a match at Payback.
Not only would Big E have The A-Lister to deal with inside the ring, but he would also have to keep an eye on John Morrison at ringside. If he wins, he would effectively be defeating two Superstars.
The Miz and Morrison are needed in the tag team division, and having them feud with Big E is a great way to keep them on television until a title shot opens up.
King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle
Baron Corbin set his sights on Matt Riddle the moment he debuted on SmackDown. This feud has been going for weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.
The King has placed a ransom on Riddle's head, and stars such as Chad Gable have tried and failed to claim it. Eventually, Corbin is going to have to face The Original Bro in the middle of the ring.
This is the kind of midcard feud WWE can put on the Payback card to add some variety. Riddle's MMA-influenced style sets him apart from most of the roster, so his matches always feel a little different.
If WWE adds these four matches to the Payback card, the show has a chance of being better than SummerSlam in a number of ways. Based on recent episodes of SmackDown, these are the four bouts that make the most sense.
What do you want to see WWE book for Payback?