Roman Reigns Saves Main Event, WWE Silences Critics, More SummerSlam Hot Takes

In the midst of record-low television ratings and creative stagnancy, WWE shone the Bat Signal high in the sky and The Dark Knight exploded back on to the scene, rescuing McMahonland from the maniacal Fiend and monstrous Braun Strowman in the closing moments of SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns showed renewed intensity and aggression, not to mention attitude, as he hammered away at new universal champion Bray Wyatt and Strowman. "You're not a monster unless I'm here. I made you!" he reminded the latter.

"You're just a freak in a mask," he defiantly addressed the nightmare bringer of WWE.

Hoisting the Universal Championship high overhead, Reigns announced to the entire sports-entertainment world that he was back to reclaim his yard.

In the process, he immediately provided the SmackDown main event scene with a jolt of electricity it desperately needed.

Wyatt and Strowman had been in the midst of the most engaging main event story of the year in WWE, but it was clear during their match Sunday night that they needed bells and whistles to deliver a half-way compelling match.

Reigns immediately turned the top of the card on its ear, leaving fans buzzing moments after an anticlimactic title switch.

The Big Dog has made enemies of the most destructive forces on SmackDown, and the explanation for his actions will be one of the hottest anticipated moments of this week's Fox TV broadcast.

When WWE most needed it, the locker room leader stepped up, returning to action and sparking a renewed interest in the product. With a bit of attitude here and a whole lotta ass-kicking there, he has already left the company better than he found it.