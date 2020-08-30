Final Picks for Reigns vs. Wyatt vs. Strowman and WWE Payback 2020 Card

4 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

It didn't take long for Keith Lee to shift his momentum after losing the NXT Championship at TakeOver XXX. Two nights later, he was facing Randy Orton as the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster.

This feud has a foundation because Lee is Drew McIntyre's friend and is fighting on his behalf after The Scottish Terminator was attacked by The Legend Killer. While he's on the shelf, Lee has stepped up to dish out the payback.

Lee and Orton already had a match on Raw, but it was interrupted. This time, it should come have an actual winner. That is, of course, unless this is all just a repeat set up to have McIntyre interfere again and cost Orton the match.

That's likely, but let's assume a pinfall takes place without shenanigans. We may all agree that it would be more beneficial for Lee to win and start his Raw career strong, but that doesn't mean WWE will do what makes sense.

Frequently, in these scenarios, the Superstar who could benefit the most from a win doesn't get it. It's almost as if WWE books them to lose to humble them or to get heat on the winner for beating the guy everyone wanted to win.

That tactic rarely works, but WWE keeps trying it, even if someone like Orton doesn't need any more of a boost to his credibility.

As disappointing as it might be, don't be shocked if WWE's priority is making Orton look strong for a McIntyre rematch and using Lee as a sacrificial lamb to do that rather than cementing a new major player on the red brand.

Prediction: Orton wins.