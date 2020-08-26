Ranking Most Likely Superstars to Beat Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The year 2020 has been a lot of things, but for Drew McIntyre, it's been one of triumph over adversity.

The Scot started the year by winning the men's Royal Rumble match and then dethroning Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship in April.

Throughout his reign, McIntyre has taken down Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton and more.

In some ways, it seems he may just be getting started, but his time will come to an end at some point.

When it does, who are the most likely Superstars to take down the Scot and become the next WWE champion? Let's rank 10 possible options.