NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Tip Times, TV Network Coverage and More for Monday

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The one-sided nature of the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs could rear its head again Monday.

Miami is on the brink of the third first-round sweep in the East, while Milwaukee can move to one win away from advancing if it beats Orlando.

Monday's pair of Western Conference games should be much more riveting, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston have both dropped games in competitive best-of-seven series with Portland and Oklahoma City, respectively.

The Rockets are the lone team with a series lead in the four-game slate looking to bounce back from a loss after they fell in overtime in Game 3 to Oklahoma City Saturday.

NBA Monday Schedule

Game 4: Milwaukee vs. Orlando (1 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Game 4: Houston vs. Oklahoma City (4 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Indiana vs. Miami (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Miami Going For 3rd Sweep in East 1st Round

Miami flexed its muscle on both sides of the ball to gain a three-game advantage over Indiana.

In the first two games, the Heat limited the Pacers to 201 combined points, and in Game 3, they had six players reach double digits.

One of the many advantages Miami has had is three-point shooting, as four different players have made 19 or more shots from beyond the arc.

Conversely, Indiana has two players who fit into that threshold, and it converted on 12 fewer three-point shots.

The Pacers are also getting outmuscled on the boards without Domantas Sabonis. Miami leads the series in offensive, defensive and total rebounds.

Indiana needs to improve all facets of its defense to avoid the sweep. In 11 games inside the Orlando bubble, it has held four opponents under 110 points. One of those occurrences was in the final seeding game against Miami in which the starters did not play much.

Miami has been much more effective, since it has allowed more than 110 points just four times in the bubble. Before Game 3, the Heat lost every contest in which it allowed over that total.

Hitting that milestone should be one of Indiana's goals, as should limiting the perimeter production.

If Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo smother the three-point line and contest shots from Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and others, the Pacers could find an advantage to keep the series alive.

Houston Looking To Rebound From Overtime Loss

Oklahoma City benefited from James Harden fouling out early in overtime and had more scoring depth in its Game 3 win over Houston.

The Thunder do not have a perfect formula for beating the Rockets yet, but they can take positives from Saturday's victory.

Oklahoma City had four shooters hit multiple three-point shots and record 20-point games. It will not be as active as Houston from three-point range, but it can be more accurate.

Billy Donovan's team is shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc compared to Houston's 34.2 percent, and in Game 3, the difference grew to 34.1 percent to 30 percent in favor of the Thunder.

Not only does Houston need better accuracy from Harden, who went 3-for-13 from deep in Game 3, but it needs more well-rounded scoring depth from Eric Gordon, Danuel House and Robert Covington.

In Game 1, Gordon thrust himself into the supporting role alongside Harden and Jeff Green, while seven of the eight Rockets to play in Game 2 reached double digits.

If Houston improves its shooting percentage and continues to limit Steven Adams, who is averaging 10.3 points and 12 rebounds per game in the series, it should rebound and avoid dropping even in the series.



Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

