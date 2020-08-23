Mark Cuban: Luka Doncic 'Is Blazing His Own Path' After 43-Point Triple-Double

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered high praise of Luka Doncic after the second-year star powered the Mavs to a 135-133 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and leveled the first-round series in the 2020 NBA playoffs at two games apiece.

Doncic finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, and he hit a step-back three-pointer as time expired in overtime.

Cuban said the 21-year-old is "blazing his own path" after he put together another outstanding postseason showing:

The reigning Rookie of the Year has taken his game to a new level in 2019-20, proving himself worthy of at least entering the MVP conversation.

Still, nobody could've reasonably expected Doncic to show out like this in the playoffs. His 42 points in Game 1 were the most ever for a player in his postseason debut.

No matter what happens to the Mavericks this offseason, they can rest easy knowing their championship window might be open for a decade or more with Doncic leading the way.