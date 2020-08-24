Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results

2 of 6

Andrade and Garza have been teaming up for several months, but WWE doesn't seem to know what it wants to do with the team. They are either always on the verge of breaking up or about to win the titles.

SummerSlam saw them challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The match was a lot of fun, but at this point, they are just punching bags for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Zelina Vega was there as always, but there was no sign of Bianca Belair. And nobody talked about Ford being poisoned, which was a huge part of this storyline two weeks ago.

Now, Andrade and Garza have lost yet another tag title match. The Profits are great champions, but they are better when pursuing the titles. The best decision would have been to put the belts on the challengers so Ford and Dawkins can go back to chasing the new champions.

With the Raw tag team division suffering from a lack of credible challengers, switching the titles would have allowed WWE to keep this feud going without anyone getting tired of it. If El Idolo and Garza get another shot after this, it means management has no long-term plans for the division.