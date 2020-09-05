Orange Cassidy Beats Chris Jericho in Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out 2020

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out on Saturday night.

The rules stipulated that a wrestler could win by pinning or submitting their opponent or by throwing them into a vat of mimosa.

Jericho and Cassidy have been feuding since the veteran called out Mike Tyson following an altercation with the former heavyweight boxing champion on May 27.

When Le Champion said he wanted the "baddest man on the planet" the following week, it was Cassidy who showed up rather than Iron Mike.

OC continued to get under Jericho's skin in subsequent weeks and truly drew his ire at Fight for the Fallen on July 15 when he dumped gallons of orange juice on him and the rest of The Inner Circle.

Jericho has enjoyed some previous success at the expense of Cassidy, though, and managed to hit him with a Judas Effect out of nowhere for a win on Night 2 of Fyter Fest on July 8.

While that easily could have marked the end of their feud, AEW started building toward a rematch, which included a memorable debate segment between the two men, with Eric Bischoff serving as the moderator.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cassidy showed more fire during the segment than he had at any other time during his career and made it clear he cared about beating Jericho in their rematch.

That is precisely what happened on the Aug. 12 edition of Dynamite, when Cassidy trapped Jericho in a unique pinning combination to score the biggest win of his career.

Jericho wasn't satisfied with a 1-1 finish to their series, so he interrupted an in-ring interview segment involving Cassidy and Best Friends to challenge OC to a rubber match to determine who the better man is.

Le Champion came up with the Mimosa Mayhem match concept, and Cassidy accepted, but the segment ended with The Inner Circle beating down Cassidy and Best Friends and then pouring Jericho's bubbly on Cassidy.

Cassidy managed to gain retribution Saturday, and with two wins over Jericho on his resume, he could be well on his way to becoming one of AEW's top stars.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).