Wrestling Power Rankings: Top 25 WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestlers for Week of Aug. 24

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

Professional wrestling is the ultimate "what have you done for me lately" business. Unlike other sports, where perception, prestige and rankings are tied to a cumulative won-loss record, wrestling remains delightfully untethered from any such reality.

Wrestling is the art of simulated fighting, yes. But it's also much, much more, a modern parable capable of telling profound truths about love, loss, jealousy and evil. Wrestling, in short, is anything we want it to be, even things we've never even imagined it capable of.

Wrestling is limitless.

A hero one week can be completely forgotten the next. Even decades of truth wash easily away if you simply repeat the new story enough times on television.

The nature of the business makes a list like this one difficult to execute. Things change and they change quickly. Like other sports, wins matter—but unlike other sports, they aren't the only mechanism for advancement.

What follows is a list of wrestlers ranked based on where they stand in the business right now. It's not a list that considers career achievement or future potential. These aren't my favorites or even the performers I think are the best in the industry.

It's a snapshot in time of who is being pushed and whether or not that push is working. Simple, yet complicated—much like the business it attempts to capture.