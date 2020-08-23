Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya Comeback: 'Cocaine Isn't Cheap, It's Expensive'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC's Dana White took a jab at former six-division world champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who announced Wednesday he's beginning preparations for a comeback at age 47.

White and De La Hoya have been engaged in a long-term war of words, and the UFC president delivered the latest shot across the bow after Saturday's UFC on ESPN 15 card:

In a 2011 interview with Univision (via the Associated Press), De La Hoya said he'd contemplated suicide after becoming addicted to cocaine and alcohol.

"Rock bottom was recently," he said. "Within a couple of years, just thinking if my life was even worth it. I don't have the strength, I don't have the courage to take my own life, but I was thinking about it."

The Golden Boy added:

"There were drugs; my drug of choice was cocaine and alcohol. Cocaine was recent, the last two years, last two-and-a-half years, and I depended more on the alcohol than the cocaine. It took me to a place where I felt safe. It took me to a place where I felt as if nobody can say anything to me. It took me to a place where I just can reach out and grab my mom."

In 2018, he told the FBI as part of an extortion investigation he welcomed two women to his apartment in California, where they "consumed alcohol and cocaine" before he asked them to "perform various [sexual] acts upon him," per TheBlast. He paid them $2,000 each, but they wanted more.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

De La Hoya, who founded Golden Boy Promotions, has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

His first opponent as part of the comeback hasn't been announced. He last fought in December 2008, a loss to Manny Pacquiao.