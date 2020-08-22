Cody Rhodes and the Real Winners and Losers of AEW Dynamite

0 of 7

Photo courtesy of AEW

Online fans were restless as 6 p.m. ET came and went and AEW Dynamite, already bumped from Wednesday to Saturday, was further delayed by the NBA playoffs. But patient fans were rewarded with a show that built momentum throughout and culminated in one of the most shocking upsets in the promotion's short history.

There is a lot to unpack here as storylines, seemingly stuck in quicksand for weeks, finally began to move forward in time with the company's decision to open its shows up to paying fans.

Who were the real winners and losers from the afternoon? In wrestling, it's never just a matter of wins and losses. Losers can win in the eyes of fans, and wrestlers who get the duke can lose momentum if the match is found lacking. It's chess, not checkers, requiring deep thought and discussion.

Let's take a look together and see who owned the night and who is struggling to make their impact on AEW's flagship show.