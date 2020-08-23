Luka Doncic to Play for Mavericks vs. Clippers in Game 4 Despite Ankle Injury

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic will play in Game 4 of the Mavs' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Doncic rolled his ankle during the third quarter of Dallas' Game 3 loss to the Clippers on Friday, and his status for Game 4 had been uncertain.

Even though Doncic returned in the fourth quarter of Game 3, he was moving around gingerly and had to be taken out for good. The 21-year-old was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

Head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Doncic would "most likely" be a game-time decision for Game 4.

Doncic had a combined 70 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 16 assists in the first two games against the Clippers. Dallas earned a 127-114 win in Game 2, but it trails the series 2-1.

Despite only playing three minutes in the fourth quarter of Game 3, Doncic still finished with a triple-double (13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists).

During the regular season, Doncic put up MVP-caliber numbers by averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Along with big man Kristaps Porzingis, Doncic makes the Mavs go, and having him in the lineup for Game 4 should provide the team with a massive boost even if he isn't 100 percent.