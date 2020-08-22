NASCAR at Dover 2020 Results: Denny Hamlin Earns 6th Win of 2020 Season

Jason Minto/Associated Press

Look out Kevin Harvick, here comes Denny Hamlin.

The driver of the No. 11 car tied Harvick with six wins this season as he took the checkered flag at the Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on Saturday.

It was a masterful performance with Hamlin winning all three stages during a relatively clean race.

Over 2:32:20 of racing, the Cup Series event saw 15 lead changes, 10 different leaders and only four caution flags. Harvick finished in fourth behind three Joe Gibbs Racing cars in Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Drydene 311 Results

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Kyle Busch

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Chase Elliott

6. Clint Boyer

7. Jimmie Johnson

8. Joey Logano

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Notables: Austin Dillon (15), Ryan Newman (19), Matt Kenseth (23), Bubba Wallace (27), Kurt Busch (40)

Full results available at NASCAR.com

Highlights

The 60 points earned by Hamlin on Saturday helped him maintain second place behind Harvick in the 2020 Cup Series standings.

It was the 29th time Hamlin had started at Dover and the first time he found himself in Victory Lane.

A late pass on the inside to blow by teammate Truex put Hamlin in the lead for good with only a handful of laps remaining following a long duel between the two. Really, it was Hamlin's race from the start. The 39-year-old led 115 laps on Saturday after starting in second.

Truex led for 88 laps and Austin Dillon held the lead for 49 laps.

No other driver led for more than 28 of the 311 turns around the Monster Mile.

Shortly after crossing the finish line, Hamlin had to be held back by his pit crew from doing donuts on the track with another Cup Series event scheduled for Sunday at Dover.

After failing to earn a victory in his first 28 attempts at the speedway, Hamlin will try to make it two victories in a row in 24 hours.