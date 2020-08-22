WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 4

The first match on the main show was a clash of styles as the submission specialist Thatcher took on the striking expert Balor.

The Prince was not intimidated by Thatcher's size advantage and rushed him as soon as the bell rang. Balor even outwrestled him at one point to lock on an armbar.

They kept things technical for the first few minutes with a lot of different holds and transitions. It was a nice display of Balor's technical ability against a man known for being one of the best grapplers in NXT.

As soon as he took control, Thatcher started putting Balor through the wringer with a variety of different holds that stretched every limb on his body to their limit.

Balor landed hard on his left leg when he missed the Coup de Grace and Thatcher seized the opportunity to put him in a single-leg Boston crab. The Prince barely made it to the ropes to force a break.

After managing to counter several different holds, Balor put Thatcher away with a Coup de Grace followed by 1916.

Grade: B+

Analysis

The difference in styles between these two competitors made both men adapt and it led to a fun and competitive contest that made both of them look good.

Thatcher's submission skills are second to none. He put on a clinic during this bout by using holds that punished every part of Balor's body. It was old school in the best way.

The Prince used his strikes when he could but he also kept up with Thatcher when it came time to bring it back down to the mat.

This is one of the few cases where a match might have benefitted from having a few less minutes. Some of the sequences began to feel repetitive toward the end. Other than that, this was a solid performance from two gifted wrestlers.