WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Before we get to SummerSlam on Sunday, the men and women of NXT had a huge night on Saturday as they put on the 30th NXT TakeOver special on WWE Network.
The event featured matches for most of the titles on the black and gold brand and two non-title singles bouts.
After suffering burns from a fireball to the face, was Keith Lee able to retain the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross?
Lee recently vacated the North American title after winning the NXT Championship. This led to a five-man Ladder match to determine the new champion.
Let's take a look at the full lineup before we get into recapping the action.
TakeOver Card
- Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai
- Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross
- Velveteen Dream vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma
Here are the matches that took place on Saturday:
Breezango vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
The pre-show featured the first match of the night as three tag teams competed for the right to challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza represented Legado del Fantasma against Breezango and the duo of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan
Mendoza and Fandango kicked things off in this match but it only took about 10 seconds before all six men were getting physical with each other. Breezango took control early thanks to Fandango being the biggest competitor in the ring.
The match lasted about 10 minutes, so we saw a lot of quick sequences without much time for rest or recovery between them. After several close calls, Tyler Breeze scored the win for his team with a Supermodel Kick.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The pace of this match was a little quicker than it should have been out of the gate due to the short time they were given on the pre-show, but that doesn't mean the match was bad.
All six competitors had a moment to shine as they moved from sequence to sequence. There just wasn't enough time for anyone's offense to have any lasting effects.
Fandango was one of the most active wrestlers in the match and it was great to see him being taken seriously as a veteran competitor instead of being treated as a comedy character.
If this match had 5-10 more minutes, they could have let the big moves stand out more and made this match even better.
Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher
The first match on the main show was a clash of styles as the submission specialist Thatcher took on the striking expert Balor.
The Prince was not intimidated by Thatcher's size advantage and rushed him as soon as the bell rang. Balor even outwrestled him at one point to lock on an armbar.
They kept things technical for the first few minutes with a lot of different holds and transitions. It was a nice display of Balor's technical ability against a man known for being one of the best grapplers in NXT.
As soon as he took control, Thatcher started putting Balor through the wringer with a variety of different holds that stretched every limb on his body to their limit.
Balor landed hard on his left leg when he missed the Coup de Grace and Thatcher seized the opportunity to put him in a single-leg Boston crab. The Prince barely made it to the ropes to force a break.
After managing to counter several different holds, Balor put Thatcher away with a Coup de Grace followed by 1916.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The difference in styles between these two competitors made both men adapt and it led to a fun and competitive contest that made both of them look good.
Thatcher's submission skills are second to none. He put on a clinic during this bout by using holds that punished every part of Balor's body. It was old school in the best way.
The Prince used his strikes when he could but he also kept up with Thatcher when it came time to bring it back down to the mat.
This is one of the few cases where a match might have benefitted from having a few less minutes. Some of the sequences began to feel repetitive toward the end. Other than that, this was a solid performance from two gifted wrestlers.
North American Championship Ladder Match
As expected with a five-man ladder match, this bout started out with all five men going at it right away. Velveteen Dream was the first to go for a ladder but Grimes was there to send him into the steel steps.
Johnny TakeOver tried to set the ladder up but he was stopped by Priest and Reed. Dream and Priest used the ladders in some unique ways to take out the other competitors.
At one point, Reed crushed all four opponents in the corner with a few ladders between them. From this point forward, the match turned into a series of big spots. Every Superstar had their moment where they came close to winning after taking out everyone else in the ring.
Candice LeRae ran down to prevent Grimes from winning. She ended up beating the tar out of him until Gargano helped her deliver a hurricanrana from the apron. A few moments later, Reed crushed Gargano with a splash while he had LeRae on his back.
It looked like Dream had the match in hand as he climbed the ladder toward the end, but Reed sent him flying off the ladder to the floor. Gargano almost had his hand on the belt but Priest knocked him down and claimed the title for himself.
Grade: A
Analysis
When you stick five talented wrestlers in a ladder match like this, they are going to put on a fun show. This was no exception.
One of the things NXT does so well is it gives every wrestler in a contest of this nature some time to shine. Even though only one man can leave with the title, the other four all came out of this match looking good.
Even after almost 30 years of ladder matches, the stars of WWE keep finding unique ways to use the weapon to punish their opponents. We saw several spots in this match that have never been done in a WWE ring before.
This bout would have killed with a live crowd in attendance. It had some great action and a few surprising moments.