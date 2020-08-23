PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Final

Miguel A. Lopes/Associated Press

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are no strangers to collecting trophies, but both have had trouble earning the UEFA Champions League crown.

German Bundesliga champion Bayern has not won Europe's top club competition since 2013, while French giant PSG is looking for its first-ever Champions League crown.

Sunday's final in Lisbon, Portugal marks the second time in the competition's history in which a German and French side have faced off in the final. Bayern Munich defeated Saint Etienne in that matchup in 1976.

The 2020 title clash could be one of the most high-scoring affairs in UCL history with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading the forward lines.

2020 UEFA Champions League Final Information

Date: Sunday, August 23

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook): PSG (+225); Bayern Munich (+105)

Preview

Since arriving in Portugal for the quarterfinal round, PSG and Bayern have won games with explosive attacks and strong defenses.

PSG outscored Atalanta and RB Leipzig 5-1, while Bayern torched FC Barcelona for eight and put up three on Lyon.

Lewandowski should receive most of the attention among the world-class forwards in both lineups. He leads the UCL with 15 goals and an argument can be made that he has been the best player across Europe this season.

The Polish striker has found the back of the net in each of the last three games and owns four goals and two assists from victories over Chelsea, Barcelona and Lyon.

Covering Lewandowski alone is a tough task for any defense, but unfortunately for PSG, it has to deal with marking Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and others in a deep attack.

Gnabry is third behind Lewandowski and Erling Haaland in the UCL Golden Boot race and he stuck for three goals in the previous two matches.

Even the defenders in the German squad are lethal moving forward, including 19-year-old Canadian Alphonso Davies, who has been one of the breakout stars of the European campaign.

Davies' speed could be one of the X-factors for Bayern on both ends of the pitch. His ability to get around defenders in one-on-one battles and speed to chase down opposing attackers could create or prevent scoring opportunities over 90 minutes.

The Major League Soccer product will face one of the toughest assignments of his career against Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

At least one member of the trio had a hand in each of PSG's five goals in its two knockout-round games in Portugal.

If Davies is able to take away one part of the attacking third, it could minimize the production of PSG's triumvirate for stretches of the contest.

Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer will be placed in the same roles in the PSG defense, as they deal with the intertwining movement of Lewandowski, Muller, Gnabry and others.

Even if the defenses turn in solid performances, the world-class attackers could take advantage of any chance they receive.

After all, Bayern still let in two goals against Barcelona and PSG conceded twice to Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 and gave up an early strike to Atalanta in the quarterfinal.

If the game remains close late into the second half, it could take one moment of brilliance from any of the attackers to make the final difference.

Muller, who is one of a few remaining players from Bayern's last UCL triumph, could be the best candidate for that role since he has been a factor in a plethora of high-profile games for Bayern and Germany throughout his career.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from WhoScored.