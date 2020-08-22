Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith Restructures Contract, Frees Up $6.7M in Cap Space

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith has reportedly restructured his contract to free up at least $6.7 million in cap space for the 2020 season, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The move converted $8.9 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Smith is signed through 2023 as part of his eight-year, $97.6 million contract extension. Per Spotrac, he previously had a $13.5 million cap hit for 2020, while his $10 million in yearly cash ranks just 18th in the NFL among left tackles.

The 29-year-old has played above this level during his career, earning seven straight trips to the Pro Bowl to go with two first-team All-Pro selections.

Injuries have seen Smith miss three games in each of the last four years, but he has started every game he has played since entering the league in 2011 and anchored one of the most reliable offensive lines in the NFL for the past few years.

Restructuring the contract helps clear up space after the team had spent big on long-term deals for Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith over the past couple of years.

The Cowboys also notably used the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, which will cost $31.4 million in 2020 after the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term deal.

Dallas ranked 25th in the league in cap space available ($5.95 million), but the latest move could allow for more flexibility ahead of the 2020 season.